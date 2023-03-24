LINDBERG LORRAINE, JR.

Lindberg “Bap” Lorraine, Jr.68, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, La., passed away on March 22, 2023 with his loving family near his side.
Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. will burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Bap is survived by his brothers, Daniel (Tookie) Lorraine, and Rodney Lorraine; sister, Linda (Gary) Callais; Godchildren, Donny (Julie) Callais, Kelly (Max) Cheramie, and Natalie (Nick) Moden; Niece, Amy (Brian) Scioneaux; great nephews, Kal Landry, and Jeaux Cheramie; great nieces, Lani (Rob) Guidry, Elise and Emma Callais, Maria Cheramie, and Viviana Moden; and great great niece, Myla Guidry.
Bap was preceded in death by parents; Lindberg, Sr. and Elsie Taravella Lorraine, and niece; Dodie Lorraine.
Bap loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He never met a stranger, never told anyone no, he always lended a helping hand. He was an avid LSU fan, and enjoyed football games, member of the big Krewe of Ragoo. He loved to fish.
Bap served on the Golden Meadow Town Council from 2012-2020. He enjoyed serving the people of Golden Meadow. He was also a member of the Council on Aging Board of Directors.
He will be missed but never forgotten.
