LINTON CANTRELLE

July 6, 1936 – February 9, 2023
Linton was born in Larose and a lifelong resident of Cut Off. He had a career in the marine industry as a master mariner, who never shied away from hard work. He was a self-taught man with a strong work ethic, who never stopped trying to stay educated and up to date on current events and new technologies.
A Graveside Service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nell Allemand Cantrelle; daughters, Cindy (Rudy) Guidry, Lisa (Jami) Cheramie, and Joy (Scott) Rabalais; 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Cantrelle; parents, Emile, Sr. and Frances Theriot Cantrelle; brothers, Dewey Barrios, Erving Barrios, Samson Barrios, Nolan Barrios, Henry Barrios, Albert Cantrelle, Opta Cantrelle, Lawrence Cantrelle, Milton Cantrelle, and Emile “Blue” Cantrelle, Jr.; sisters, Virgis Cheramie, Gladys Ledet, Leanor Bychurch, Eva Savoie, Ora Falgout, Ruby Bradford, and Frances Plaisance.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
