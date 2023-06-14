LLOYD BADEAUX

Lloyd "Chip" John Badeaux, 75, a native of Cut Off, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana was born on October 18, 1947 and passed away on June 10, 2023.
Visitation will be at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, Louisiana on Friday June 16, 2023 from 9:00am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Laura McQuaig Badeaux; daughters, Raquelle "Kelly" Phillips (Scott) and Michelle "Shelly" Stall (Gregg); son, Lloyd "Bear" Badeaux II (Crystal); sisters, Ruth Hebert and Betty Martin; grandchildren, Gunnar, Graham and Reggie Stall, Reese-Estelle and John "Jack" Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Hattie Rodriguez Badeaux; brothers, Clarence and Daniel Badeaux; and sisters, Rose Terrebonne and Esther Horning.
Chip was an active community leader serving for 22 years as the president and vice-president of the Thibodaux City Council. He was appointed by two governors to serve on the Louisiana State Mineral Board and the Louisiana Contracting Board, which he served on for 8 years. He was a veteran in the United States Army. Chip started his own business, Paint Perfect, which has been in existence for 40 years. Before opening Paint Perfect, Chip was a school teacher, a lobbyist for McDermott as well as the General Manager for Caro Produce. He loved the outdoors: fishing, hunting, golfing, and spending time at his camp. He especially enjoyed dancing with his wife, family dinners which always featured his amazing crawfish bisque, time with his grandchildren, coffee club with friends, and dining with friends at Politz's on Friday nights.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.