LLYOD PLAISANCE

Lloyd “PT” P. Plaisance, 78, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off passed away on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut Off, LA on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at 10:00 am.
Mr. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 60 years, Audrymae “Joe” G. Plaisance; sons: Rickey (Adrian) Plaisance, Craig “Gumbo” (Nelly) Plaisance, Marty “Moe” (Amy) Plaisance; grandchildren: Casey Plaisance, Ridge (Jenna) Gaubert, Maci (Tate) Duet, Maggie (Cullen) Matherne, and Luke (Morgan) Plaisance; 8 great grandchildren; brother: Lucien Plaisance, Jr.; and sisters: Pearl Griffin, Jan Cheramie, and Diane Callais
Mr. Plaisance was preceded in death by his grandson: Noah Plaisance; parents: Lucien Sr. and Beulah G. Plaisance; and brothers: Robert, Doug, and Jimmie Plaisance.
PT was an inspiration to everyone that knew him and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.