LLYOD PLAISANCE

Lloyd “PT” P. Plaisance, 78, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off passed away on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut Off, LA on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at 10:00 am.

Mr. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 60 years, Audrymae “Joe” G. Plaisance; sons: Rickey (Adrian) Plaisance, Craig “Gumbo” (Nelly) Plaisance, Marty “Moe” (Amy) Plaisance; grandchildren: Casey Plaisance, Ridge (Jenna) Gaubert, Maci (Tate) Duet, Maggie (Cullen) Matherne, and Luke (Morgan) Plaisance; 8 great grandchildren; brother: Lucien Plaisance, Jr.; and sisters: Pearl Griffin, Jan Cheramie, and Diane Callais

Mr. Plaisance was preceded in death by his grandson: Noah Plaisance; parents: Lucien Sr. and Beulah G. Plaisance; and brothers: Robert, Doug, and Jimmie Plaisance.

PT was an inspiration to everyone that knew him and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments