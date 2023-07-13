LORETTA ORGERON

Loretta Callais Orgeron, a loving mother, grandmother, and companion, departed this life at age 62 on Sunday, July 9, 2023 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Loretta was born on September 7, 1960, a native of Larose and resided in Gheens.
Loretta is survived by her companion Lane Toups; 6 adored children, Kristy (Bo) Chouest, Roddy (Brooke) Bellanger, Ty (Morgan) Orgeron, Erica (Derik) Collins, Lane T. (Ashley) Toups, and Steven “Scooby” Guidry; 11 beautiful grandchildren, Kaelyn Chouest, Lane Chouest, Baden Bellanger, Emerson “Emmy” Bellanger, Alania David Orgeron, Makayla Collins, Adalynn Hebert, Avary Toups, Aubrey Toups, Bella Guidry, and Ava Guidry; her brother Timmy J. (Margaret) Callais; and 2 nieces Olivia (Julien) Constanin, and Emily (Allen) Arceneaux.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Laurie John Callais and Gertrude Crosby Callais.
Loretta loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally; they were the most important part of her life. Her favorite things were spending time with her devoted companion, children, grandchildren, numerous loved friends, and her beloved yorkie, Frankie.
Visitation will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Thursday, July 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow after the services at Gheens Community Center for all friends and family.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
