LORINA GRIFFIN

Lorina Gisclair Griffin, 94, a native of Galliano, LA passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Christian Family Center on Thursday, December 29th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Dean (Laura) and Daniel (Denise); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Griffin, Sr.; parents, Emelien and Carolyn Plaisance Gisclair; son, Norman, Jr.; daughter, Merry Lee Angelle; 5 sisters and 10 brothers.
The family would like to thank Journey Hospice for their love, care and support during this difficult time.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
