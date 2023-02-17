LORINA ST. PIERRE

Lorina Cheramie St. Pierre, 98, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, February 18th from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Darrel (Sandy) St. Pierre, and Dean (Beth) St. Pierre; daughter, JoAnn (Ricky) Trosclair; grandchildren, Carl Guidry, Jody Guidry, Jolie Trosclair Guidry, Branden St. Pierre, Darrel St. Pierre, Jr., Rhoda Guidroz, Douglas St. Pierre, and Ravyn Adams; great-grandchildren, Luis-Anthony, Lucas, Logan, Douglas, Jr., Kyleigh, Kamryn, Brooklyn, Darrel Paul, III, Wesley, Austin, Brennen, and Bailen; great-great-grandchild, Aurora.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Antoine St. Pierre; son, Douglas St. Pierre; daughter, Barbara Guidry; brother, Adam Cheramie; sister, Lucille Cheramie Pitre.
She enjoyed gardening, shopping, camping, fishing, and reading.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.