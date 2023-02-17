LORINA ST. PIERRE

Lorina Cheramie St. Pierre, 98, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, February 18th from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Darrel (Sandy) St. Pierre, and Dean (Beth) St. Pierre; daughter, JoAnn (Ricky) Trosclair; grandchildren, Carl Guidry, Jody Guidry, Jolie Trosclair Guidry, Branden St. Pierre, Darrel St. Pierre, Jr., Rhoda Guidroz, Douglas St. Pierre, and Ravyn Adams; great-grandchildren, Luis-Anthony, Lucas, Logan, Douglas, Jr., Kyleigh, Kamryn, Brooklyn, Darrel Paul, III, Wesley, Austin, Brennen, and Bailen; great-great-grandchild, Aurora.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Antoine St. Pierre; son, Douglas St. Pierre; daughter, Barbara Guidry; brother, Adam Cheramie; sister, Lucille Cheramie Pitre.

She enjoyed gardening, shopping, camping, fishing, and reading.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments