LOUELLA DOUCET

Louella Matherne Doucet, 71, a native of Houma and resident of Cut Off entered into eternal rest to be with the Lord and her past loved ones on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Visitation will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on November 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jimmy Doucet, Jr.; son, Chad Doucet (Lynne); daughter, Dawn Theriot (Jarod), Lisa Danos, like a daughter (Tate); grandchildren, Braden, Breanne, Caleb and Trey Doucet, Carter and Sawyer Theriot; Brother, Ernest (Laurie), and Sisters-in-Law, Diane Matherne, Jean Matherne, Monita Gisclair (Glenn), Linda Gail Doucet and Linda Doucet; and dear friend June Bagala.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Catherine Doucet; parents, Early and Irene Matherne; Sister, Claudette Hebert (Alvin); Brothers, Edward Matherne, Sr. and David Matherne; Brothers-in-Law, Randy Doucet, Sr. and Shannon Doucet, Sr.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Her love, devotion to family and friends, and never-ending generosity to all those around her will endure in our hearts forever.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
