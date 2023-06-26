LUCIEN PLAISANCE, JR.

Lucien “Pal” Plaisance, Jr., 87, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off passed away on Father’s Day, June 18th, 2023. He went home to be with Jesus.
A Memorial Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church on June 27th, 2023.
Mr. Lucien is survived by his wife: Marjorie Plaisance; children: Robert (LaShone) Plaisance, Sheila (Neal) Berteau, Patricia Plaisance; grandchildren: Ashley Faulk Lorraine, Shawn Berteau, Reece (Lauren) Plaisance, Jera (Cody) Angelette, Allie Cheramie, Lauren (Cody) Romero, Hunter Badeaux, Sean Plaisance, Roderick Plaisance, and Isabella Plaisance; great grandchildren: Austin, Haiven, Saige, Zimmie, Hannah, Alyssa, Annie, Aiden, Madison, Logan, Sutton, Dysen, Oaklyn, and Gus.
Mr. Plaisance was preceded in death by his parents: Lucien Plaisance, Sr. and Beulah Plaisance; brothers: Jimmy, Robert, Douglas, Lloyd; grand son in law: Jed Lorraine; and god son: Wayne “Hippy” Plaisance.
Lucien was known as “Pal” by his friends and he loved to hang out at The Tin Shed when he had his Station after retiring from working on the boats. He owned a trawl boat for several years, which brought many wonderful memories for him, his wife, and family. He also owned “The Camp in the back” of the marsh. He retired again and was a bridge tender through his 70’s. It’s been a blessing to have him here on Earth for 87 years, he lived a wonderful life and was the best daddy.
Lucien is now in his mother’s arms with his brothers surrounding him with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Thank you to Saint Joseph Hospice for guiding us in his last moments and to all family and friends who came in our time of need.
“We aren’t promised tomorrow, hold your loved ones tight, make the trip, have the party, make the phone call. Enjoy every minute because no one is promised tomorrow.”
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
