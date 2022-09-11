Luz Graciela Linam, 94, a native of Ocu, Panama and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Visitation was held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 3:30 p.m. until the Funeral Service at 5:30 p.m.
She is survived by her son, Donald Joseph Linam (Retta); three grandchildren; brother, Aurelio; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Linam; sons, Michael and Richard Linam; brothers, Guillermo and Rafael; and sisters, Melida, Josefa, and Ida.
Luz was a woman who loved Jesus, devoted her time to spreading the word of the Lord, owned and operated her bookstore with the sole purpose of spreading the word. She will be missed by many.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.