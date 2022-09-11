LUZ LINAM

Luz Graciela Linam, 94, a native of Ocu, Panama and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Visitation was held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 3:30 p.m. until the Funeral Service at 5:30 p.m.

She is survived by her son, Donald Joseph Linam (Retta); three grandchildren; brother, Aurelio; and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Linam; sons, Michael and Richard Linam; brothers, Guillermo and Rafael; and sisters, Melida, Josefa, and Ida. 

Luz was a woman who loved Jesus, devoted her time to spreading the word of the Lord, owned and operated her bookstore with the sole purpose of spreading the word. She will be missed by many.

