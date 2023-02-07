MARIE LEBLANC

It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of Marie Delaune LeBlanc “Noonie” age 65. She went peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, January 30, 2023 She was a lifelong resident of Lockport.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport on Friday, February 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, February 4th at Holy Savior Little Church from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Marie was survived by her husband of 45 years, Phillip LeBlanc; mother, Annie Lirette Delaune; brother, Gary Delaune (Harry “Tip” Varnadore); daughters, Beth LeBlanc Flores (Allen), and Lauren LeBlanc (Chad Dufrene); grandchildren, Ayden Hebert (Sara Fitch), and Connor Dufrene.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard P. Delaune; grandparents, Claude J. and Helen LeBouef Lirette, Felix P. and Etienette “Gram” Guidroz Delaune Sr; in-laws, Samuel P. and Ruth LeBlanc.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandsons were her pride and joy. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of her community of Lockport.
She was a parishioner of Holy Savior Catholic Church. She was in the K.C. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing Pokeno, crocheting, arts and crafts, spending time with her family and friends. She will be loved and missed by many.
The family and friends of Marie would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Ochsner Medical Center of New Orleans. (ICU).
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
