MARIYLN EYMARD

Marilyn O. Eymard, 82, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, Galliano, LA and from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galliano, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Eymard, Sr.; son, Robbie Eymard (Maria); daughter, Stacey Tregre (Rodney); grandchildren, Ryan Picou (Rebecca), Robey Guidry (Patrick), Brook Eymard (Sydney), Dustin Tregre, Beau Tregre and Marcel Eymard; great grandchildren, Jonathan Picou, Grant Picou, Parker Guidry, Kate Eymard and Baylor Tregre; brother, Gary Orgeron and sister Carol Fendlason.
She was preceded in death by her son, Russell “Rusty” Eymard and parents, Nolas and Armina Orgeron.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
