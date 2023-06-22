MARK FORET

Mark Michael Foret, 64, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Mark is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ferguson Foret; brother, Rodney Foret (Sharon); sisters, Robin Foret Miller (Duke) and Monica Foret Comardelle (Alan); stepchildren, Josh Cloud, Thomas Larkins, and Amber Larkins; and numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Foret, Jr. and Bertha Theriot Kemp; his brother, Lynn Foret; and three nephews, Shawn Galjour, Lance Galjour, and Race Galjour.
Mark was a "jack of all trades," but worked primarily as a carpenter. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him. He was a generous soul, a philosophizer, and a true believer, and he will be deeply missed.
No services will be held, but your prayers are greatly appreciated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.