MARK FORET

Mark Michael Foret, 64, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023. 

Mark is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ferguson Foret; brother, Rodney Foret (Sharon); sisters, Robin Foret Miller (Duke) and Monica Foret Comardelle (Alan); stepchildren, Josh Cloud, Thomas Larkins, and Amber Larkins; and numerous other family members. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Foret, Jr. and Bertha Theriot Kemp; his brother, Lynn Foret; and three nephews, Shawn Galjour, Lance Galjour, and Race Galjour.

Mark was a "jack of all trades," but worked primarily as a carpenter. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him. He was a generous soul, a philosophizer, and a true believer, and he will be deeply missed. 

No services will be held, but your prayers are greatly appreciated.

