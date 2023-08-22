MARY BRADT

Mary Edith Bradt, 60, a native and resident of Lockport, LA, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. Religious services will be at 2:00 pm.

She is survived by her companion, Harold Hebert; sons, Jessie Bradt and William Phillips; daughters, Yanira Morales and Cathy Noe; grandchildren, Marcus Bradt and Elena Bradt; brothers, Edward Rose, James Rose and Donald Noe and sister, Joyce Seibrs.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Bradt and Jerry Wayne Whiteaker and parents, John and Sylvia Fisher Noe.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

