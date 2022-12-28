MARY DANOS

Mary B. Danos, 79, a native of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Larose, on Friday, December 30th from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Mary is survived by her sons, Allan Danos (Joy), Brian Danos (Dawn); daughters, Charlene Cheramie (Troy), Christine Boudreaux; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Nolan Bruce (Valerie), Robert Bruce (Deborah) and sister, Debra Bruce.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Danos; great-grandsons, Remy Dufrene and Matthew Lefort; parents, Victor and Ada Bruce; sister, Nora Cronley; Godchild, Robert Bruce Jr.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

