MARY DELGRANDILE

Mary Louise “Yot” Cheramie Delgrandile, 89, a native of Bayou L’Ours and resident of Galliano, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

A private service is scheduled.

She is survived by her son, David Dean Joseph Delgrandile; daughter, Cindy Lou (Joseph) Delgrandile D’Arcy; grandchildren, Marissa Kathleen Hebert, David Dean Joseph Delgrandile, Jr. and Joshua Paul (Ashley) Delgrandile; great-grandchildren, Damon Delgrandile and Chevy James Delgrandile; and sister, Sally Mae Deroche. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alidore J. Delgrandile, Jr.; parents, Freddie and Esperie Toups Cheramie; brothers, Stanley Cheramie, Antoine Cheramie and Larry Cheramie; sisters, Pearly Cheramie, Lorenia Baldo and Willie Mae Melancon.

Loving mother to David and Cindy Lou. Devoted grandmother to … Marissa, David and Josh.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

                                                                         

