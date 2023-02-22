MARY LOWRIMORE

Mary R. Adams Lowrimore, 80, a native of Larose, La. longtime resident of Lockport, La. and current resident of Houma, La. passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Hilary from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with burial in the church cemetery.
Mary is survived by her children, Robert, Jr. (Melinda) Adams, Angela (Clint) Jabert, and Jennica (Errol) Champagne; grandchildren, Clint, Jr. (Katie) Jabert, Kaitlyn Adams, Hannah Adams, and Noah Champagne; children’s father, Robert Adams, Sr.; brother, Whitney “Sonny” Richoux; sisters, Dolores R. Delaune, Evelyn R. Matherne, and Donna R. Theriot; godchildren, Donna Theriot and Ricky Richoux.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lowrimore; parents, Whitney and Anna Mae Rodrigue Richoux; and brother, Gerald Richoux.
Mary enjoyed reading and collecting books. She loved music and loved life to the fullest. Mary was a Top Avon Seller for 25+ years.
Her family would like to thank The Oaks of Houma and Wendy Boudreaux (her personal caregiver) for the love, care and support during her illness.
