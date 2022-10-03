MARY MARTIN

Mary Lynn Allemand Martin, 75, a native of Golden Meadow, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Mary Lynn is survived by her children, Matt Martin and Wendy Barrilleaux (Jerry); grandchildren, Graham and Lily Martin, Allen and Jerry Barrilleaux, Derrick Martin, Shane Martin, Dustin Martin and Todd Bradham; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Allemand and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanny J. Martin; daughter, Cindy Martin; parents, Lawless Allemand Sr. and Rosemary Ledet Allemand; brother, LJ Allemand and grandchild, Jeri Lynn Barrilleaux.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

 

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments