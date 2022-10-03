MARY MARTIN

Mary Lynn Allemand Martin, 75, a native of Golden Meadow, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Mary Lynn is survived by her children, Matt Martin and Wendy Barrilleaux (Jerry); grandchildren, Graham and Lily Martin, Allen and Jerry Barrilleaux, Derrick Martin, Shane Martin, Dustin Martin and Todd Bradham; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Allemand and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanny J. Martin; daughter, Cindy Martin; parents, Lawless Allemand Sr. and Rosemary Ledet Allemand; brother, LJ Allemand and grandchild, Jeri Lynn Barrilleaux.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.