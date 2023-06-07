Mary Messer, 80, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Sunday, June 4th, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 from 9:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am with burial following at Hebert Cemetery.
Mrs. Mary is survived by her children: Ricky (Tammy) Messer, Rowdy (Cappy) Messer, and Rachelle (Roy) Thibodaux; 9 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 7 step great grandchildren; and siblings: Carol Danos and Monell Autin.
Mrs. Messer was preceded in death by her husband: Albert J. Messer; parents: Albert “Bobin” and Augusta Toups Griffin; and siblings: Riley “Frog”, Gary, and Elaine Griffin.
She enjoyed po keno gang and spending time with her family and friends.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
