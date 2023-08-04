MEGHAN DOUCET

Meghan “Magee and TT” Elizabeth Doucet, 35, a native and resident of Larose passed away on June 22nd, 2023.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13th, 2023 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Her Memorial Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
She survived by her only daughter, her pride and joy, McKenzie Francis; parents, Richard and Robin C. Doucet; sister, Kacie M. Doucet; brother, Richard Tyler Doucet (Sarah); Aunt Melinda Adams (Wayne); Godmother, Nicole Cheramie (Chas); Godfather, Chris Cantrelle (Dawn); Uncle Troy Cantrelle (Trisha); Aunt Rachel D. Bourg; Godchild Kinsley Guidry; niece Natalie Rose Doucet; nephew Richard Bryer Doucet; her fur baby Lily girl; and numerous cousins.
Preceded in death by Grandparents Everett Cantrelle and Inez L. Cantrelle, Richard Doucet Sr. and Nevitte P. Doucet, Uncle Patrick Doucet, Aunt Phyllis D. Foret
Meghan always tried to make everyone laugh, never met a stranger, was a kind, loving mother with a big heart and her daughter was her world.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
