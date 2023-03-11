Melva Griffin

Melva W. Griffin, 97, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA, passed away on Thursday. March 9, 2023.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Golden Meadow, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Linton Griffin (Martha); daughters, Marilyn Dewey (Ike) and Mildred Collins (Tedman); grandchildren, Pete Dewey, Dana Guidry, Tina Ledet, Mitsy Holdon and Wade Collins; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Abraham Griffin; parents, Clarence and Julia Williams; brothers, Clarence Williams, Jr. and Edles Williams and sisters, Eva Terrebonne and Yvonne Pitre.
Melva enjoyed playing cards. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.