Melva Griffin

Melva W. Griffin, 97, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA, passed away on Thursday. March 9, 2023.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Golden Meadow, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Linton Griffin (Martha); daughters, Marilyn Dewey (Ike) and Mildred Collins (Tedman); grandchildren, Pete Dewey, Dana Guidry, Tina Ledet, Mitsy Holdon and Wade Collins; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Abraham Griffin; parents, Clarence and Julia Williams; brothers, Clarence Williams, Jr. and Edles Williams and sisters, Eva Terrebonne and Yvonne Pitre.

Melva enjoyed playing cards. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

