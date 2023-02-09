MICHAEL ALLEMAND

Michael James Allemand, 68, a native and resident of Larose passed away in the early hours of Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, February 9th from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Chiasson Allemand; two daughters, Tyler Walker and husband Taylor, Rebecca Allemand and companion Travis Shicksnider; grandchildren, Samantha Fillinich, Sabrina Fillinich, and Travis Shicksnider, Jr.; brothers, Russel (DeAnna) Allemand, Wayne (Darlaine) Allemand, and Bret Allemand; sister, Dianne (Charlie) Welch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lelia Allemand; sisters, Aubrey Barrios, and Deadra A. Naccio.
Michael was known for his love of family and friends. He devoted his life to family and work. He was a dedicated carpenter and artist, where his passion was reflected in the beautiful homes he built for family to create and share memories of their own.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
