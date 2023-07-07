MICHAEL GASPARD, SR.

Michael Gaspard, Sr., 65, a native of Galliano, also spent his life in Cheniere, Grand Isle where he was a commercial fisherman, passed away May 1, 2023.

He was survived by his father, Dolton Gaspard, Jr.; wife, Lauren Stout Gaspard; and children, Tori G. T. Torres, Michael Gaspard, Jr., Gina Gaspard, Jani Lalonde, Kyle Gaspard; and his grandchildren, Jaci Gaspard, Jadi Gaspard, Talin Duet, Jali Gaspard, Michael Gaspard III, and Gema Gaspard.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Shirley Mae Abadie Gaspard; and grand parents.

