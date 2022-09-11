MICHAEL LEBLANC

Michael Troy LeBlanc Sr., 58, of Cut Off, LA passed away on September 4th, 2022 at the University Medical Center of New Orleans, LA.
He was born in Eunice, LA on July 18th, 1964 to Roland LeBlanc and Virgie Stelly LeBlanc.
Michael loved spending time with his family, humoring his wife with her rabbit hobby, and sitting on the porch drinking too much coffee.
He was a retired Army Sergeant and a Chief Engineer for Offshore Supply boats.
Michael was survived by his wife, Marsha LeBlanc; his children, Jacquelyn (Victor), Lila LeBlanc Naquin (Roger), Michael JR. (Stacey) and Scott (Katherine) along with his mother, Virgie; and grandchildren, Isis, Jerico, Dameisz, Malachi, Allison, Landon, Tyberius, John, Elizabeth, Aiyana and Jeanviéve; His brothers, Billy (Penny), Ronnie and Dean; and his sister, Darlene.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland LeBlanc.
Visitation was held between 9 and 10 a.m. on September 10th, 2022 with a Service following from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.