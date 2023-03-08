MICHAEL PEREIRA

Michael James Pereira, 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on March 5, 2023.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Frances de Sales Cathedral in Houma, from 10:30 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the church. The interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Falgout Pereira; son, Michael Joseph Pereira, partner Chris Belanger; daughter, Leah Bourgeois, husband Ashley; granddaughters, Caroline and Cathrine Bourgeois; grandson, Cole Bourgeois; sister, Connie Jo Boudreaux, husband Wayne; and brothers Lenny Pereira, wife Tammy, and Nick Pereira and wife Ava; sisters-in-law, Rachael Bourque, husband Curt, and Regina Foret, husband Mark; brother-in-law, Errol Falgout; mother and father-in-law, Gerrie and Ferrel Falgout.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Beverly La France Pereira.
In his late 20's he enjoyed body building and opened up his own gym in Raceland called Fitness Forum. With his knowledge that he gained from owning the gym, he eventually started The Quick Trim Weight Loss Clinics that are continuing to be successful 40 years later. He was a very generous man to his friends and family, and never asked for anything in return.
He was a supporter of St.Jude and The Shriners. If you would like to continue to honor his legacy, donations can be made to those organizations in his memory.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.