MICHAEL PITRE

Michael "Scat" Pitre, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away on April 11, 2023, at the age of 65, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Scat was born on July 9th, 1957, in Raceland, LA. He enjoyed deer hunting and spending time at his camp with friends and family. Scat was a man of many talents including carpentry, taxidermy, decoy carving, cooking, dancing and throwing fireworks. He really enjoyed making others smile.
In 2021, Scat was diagnosed with cancer, which he bravely fought for two years. Despite the challenges, he remained positive, strong, and never lost his faith. Scat continued to inspire others, even during his chemotherapy treatments, through his resiliency and determination.
Scat is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Pam, their son, Colby (Ashley), and their granddaughter Brenya “Baby Girl”. He is also survived by Mother, Gloria Pitre; siblings Evelyn (Lincoln), Jerry (Kathy), Nat (Dana); in-laws Craig and Sherry, Daniel and Sheral, Stacey, Troy, Eric and Sonya; and many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by sons Brent and Brandin Pitre; his father Anatole Pitre; mother and father in-law Alcide and Mary Hebert; and brother in-law Tommy Hebert.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Monday April 17th from 5 PM to 9 PM and at Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off, LA on Tuesday April 18th from 8:30 AM until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 AM with procession following to his burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Scat’s energy, love, and his infectious personality will never be forgotten.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
