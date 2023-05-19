MICHELLE MONDLOCH-POLK

Michelle (Shelly) Piatkowski Mondloch-Polk, 53, of Raceland, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Michelle was born June 17, 1970, in Long Beach, California to Richard and Hollis Piatkowski.
She attended South Lafourche High School in Galliano, Louisiana, graduating in 1989. That same year she attended Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana – with a course of study focused on Psychology and Criminal Justice. She later went on to attend the Louisiana State University’s Police Officer Training Course. Next was a short career as a Law Enforcement Officer with Lafourche and New Orleans Parishes.
Michelle’s strong work ethic and deep love of the sea lead her to become a U.S. Merchant Marine Officer, earning a Mate’s license in 2007. Also in 2007 she earned an 80 – Hour Celestial Navigation (Master 3,000 Gross Tons) Certificate. Having mastered the techniques of open ocean position fixing using sextant and timepiece, coupled with her knowledge of sight reduction methodology, Michelle was able to reduce a sextant sight to a plotted line of position using any celestial body found in the Nautical Almanac, placing her among a select few in today’s maritime industry.
After ten years of dating, Michelle married the love of her life,Dawn Marie Mondloch-Polk, on May 14, 2001, in Bennington, Vermont. Together, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, they dreamt of the family and life they would share. Tragically the next year, Michelle would suffer the loss of her unborn child. While enduring this devastating heartbreak her wife, Dawn, would also pass away. Michelle carried their loss with her for the rest of her life. Although her heart was broken, she never closed it off from those she loved.
Michelle was loved by all who knew her, and her smile was beautiful beyond words. She was a loving, giving, selfless person who was and always will be loved by so many. Losing Michelle has left the world wanting and the heavens? They have their angel home again.
Michelle is survived by her father Richard Stanley Piatkowski of Raceland Louisiana, her sisters and their spouses Donna and William Jones of Tampa, Florida, Catherine and Corey Talbot of Thibodaux, Louisiana, nephew / godson Jacob Jones (Florida), nephew Brandon Bourg (Utah), niece Grace Bourg and grand-nephew Silas Bourg (Tennessee). She also has a brother Douglas Cox.
Michelle was preceded in death by her wife Dr. Dawn Marie Mondloch-Polk, M.D. (U.S. Navy), her mother Hollis Catherine Piatkowski, her paternal grandmother Ann Joan Piatkowski Nemeth, her maternal grandfather James Leslie Ferry, her maternal grandmother June Hines Delk, paternal stepmother Marie Pearl Ferry, and her uncle Victor Marter.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, May 23, 2023,from 09:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., 4230 High Street, Zachary, LA 70791. A Christian burial will follow at Azalea Cemetery.
The family respectfully suggests, If you are sending flowers, please consider ordering from, Don Lyn Florist, 5630 Main Street, Zachary, LA 70791 225-654-4551.
