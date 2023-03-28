MILDRED DUET

Mildred Adams Duet, 97, a native of Cut Off, LA passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Visitation will be from 10am to funeral time Saturday, April 1 at South Lafourche Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 12pm Saturday at the church, with burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Duet; brother, Duffy Adams; and many nieces and nephews
She is preceded in death by her husband, Antoine “Mickey” Duet; parents, Theo Eugene Adams and Leoncia Gisclair Adams; sisters, Annie Galliano and Ethel Wagner; and brothers, Dudley, Leon, and Clayo Adams.
Mildred was a faithful and charter member of South Lafourche Baptist Church. She delighted in cooking, especially for dinner on the ground fellowships. Her favorite time of year was Thanksgiving and Christmas when gathered with family and friends.
Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano is in charge of arrangements.
