MILDRED GISCLAIR

Mildred “Millie” Crosby Gisclair, 87, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 26th from 10 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon with a burial to follow at Cheramie Cemetery.
Millie is survived by her children, David (companion, Wendy Gonzales) Gisclair, Melanie (Ernie) Gisclair Gremillion, Perry (Karen) Gisclair, and Jade (Bo) Gisclair Blanchard; grandchildren, Lance (Kristen) Gisclair, Jenna (George) Gremillion Pool, Ava (Joseph) Gremillion Alley, and Beau Blanchard; great-granddaughter, Eliza Gisclair; siblings, Richard (Agnes) Crosby, LouAnna Guidry, and Carolyn (Patrick) France; sisters-in-law, Margie Crosby, and Lois Crosby.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clausey J. “Clyde” Gisclair; parents, Armond “Herman” and Adrienne Crosby; brothers, Alton Crosby, and Larry Crosby; brother-in-law, Roland Guidry.
Millie was an amazing woman who had a great love for her Lord, husband, family and friends. She was a wife of 65 years to Clyde, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was very hard-working from a young age. In her youth she worked in her Uncle's restaurant, hunted, trapped, and trawled with her father and brothers, and later her husband. Her mother taught her to cook and sew and she excelled at both.
She attained her GED, was Valedictorian of her class and her speech resides in the Valedictorian Book of Speeches in Washington DC. In her 20s she was a writer for the Lafourche Gazette. She was a hairdresser for 24 years.
She was an active and devout parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. She was President of the Ladies Altar Society for 20 years, taught religion class for 30 years, taught RCIA for 15 years, and was a Eucharistic Minister, Lecturer and Commentator. She, along with her husband, was recognized and awarded by Pope John Paul II for their lifetime of tireless work for the church. She also received the Bishop's Medal of Honor. She found joy in working for the Lord.
She was a talented artist, was a founding member of Les Artiste du Bayou and her home looked like an art gallery. She studied many techniques and mediums but was most well-known for painting oyster shells. Her artwork is literally all over the world.
She was a truly exceptional woman; warm hearted, fun-loving, admired and laved by so many. She will be greatly missed
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gisclair family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.