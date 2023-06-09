MISTY MOORE

Misty Moore, 56, a native of Golden Meadow a resident of Cut Off passed away on June 3rd, 2023.

A visitation will take place at Christian Family Center on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 from 10:00 am until service time. A Celebration of her Life will begin at 12 noon with burial Cheramie Cemetery.

Ms. Misty is survived by her siblings: Beverly Adams, Audrey Thompson, Elizabeth Kidd, Diane Dardar, and Dudley Dardar, Jr and numerous nieces, nephews, and family and friends.

Ms. Moore was preceded in death by her husbands: Michael Moore and John Harris; parents: Dudley Sr. and Barbara Dardar; and siblings: Rosemary Dardar, Esther Matherne, and Joseph Dardar, Sr.

Misty enjoyed listening to her music and helping her family and friends.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

