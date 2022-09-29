MYRA ST.PIERRE

Myra A. Loupe St. Pierre, a retired school teacher, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cut Off, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Jeremiah St. Pierre and son, Marcel St. Pierre; sisters, Ursula (Donny) Melancon and Juanita (Randy) Whittaker. She is also survived by her fur babies, Sage and Samson.

Myra was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma A. Loupe; father, Nelson “Peach” Loupe; brother, Ted J. Loupe. Also her mother-in-law, Antoinette “Toni” St. Pierre and father-in-law, Stillman “Snake” St. Pierre.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

