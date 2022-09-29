MYRA ST.PIERRE

Myra A. Loupe St. Pierre, a retired school teacher, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cut Off, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Jeremiah St. Pierre and son, Marcel St. Pierre; sisters, Ursula (Donny) Melancon and Juanita (Randy) Whittaker. She is also survived by her fur babies, Sage and Samson.
Myra was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma A. Loupe; father, Nelson “Peach” Loupe; brother, Ted J. Loupe. Also her mother-in-law, Antoinette “Toni” St. Pierre and father-in-law, Stillman “Snake” St. Pierre.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.