NAGE BARRIOS

Nage Marie Gisclair Barrios, 80, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.

A visitation will be held at Christian Family Center Church, in Galliano, on Friday, August 4th from 8 am until service time. A funeral service will be held at 11 am with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. 

Nage is survived by her husband, Daniel Barrios, Sr.; sons, Gery “Chuck” J. Galjour, Jr. (Anna), Shane “Snozz” A. Galjour (Melissa), Rowdy “Moe” Galjour (Angelle), Tracy A. Galjour (Tim), Gavin P. Galjour; step-children, Loretta Reese (Don), Daniel Barrios Jr., Billie F. Barrios; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Herbert Gisclair and sister, Betty Jean Rebstock.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam Gisclair Sr. and Isabelle Adams Gisclair; husband and father of her children, Gery "Sam" Galjour, Sr.; step-daughters, Michelle Barrios and Raquel Barrios; brothers, Adam “Ted” Gisclair Jr. and Roland Gisclair.

Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barrios family.

 

