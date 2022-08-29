NANCY ALLEMAND

Nancy A. Allemand, 80, a native of Cut Off and resident of Lockport passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022.
A Graveside Service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Thursday, September 1st at 10:00 a.m.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Nell Cantrelle; brother, Allen Allemand.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin & Elma Plaisance Allemand; brother, Ricky Allemand.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
