Ned Boudreaux, 62, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home.
Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home in Cut Off, La.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery.
Ned is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lena Boudreaux; 2 Sons, Roddy (Taryn) Boudreaux and Trent Boudreaux; His sweet Granddaughter, Adalyn Grace Boudreaux; 2 Brothers, Nolan Boudreaux, Jr. (Charlotte) and Ted Boudreaux (Mary); 3 Sisters, Arlene Boudreaux, Penny Naquin (Perry), and Dovie Naquin (Ricky); Godchild- Kandice Naquin; and 2 Brothers-In-Law, Erris LeBouef and Jerry Cheramie, Sr.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Nolan Boudreaux, Sr. and Mother, Virgus Collins Boudreaux; 3 Sisters, Elizabeth Gisclair and (husband, Perry Gisclair), Darlene LeBouef and Myrna Cheramie; Niece, Jillian Boudreaux, Nephew, Jerry Cheramie, Jr., and Niece, Krysten Naquin.
Ned enjoyed fishing, cooking, and playing cards. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Falgout Funeral Home is in a charge of arrangements.
