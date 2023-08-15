Neva St. Pierre Hill, 92, a native of Galliano and resident of Lockport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Holy Savior Mausoleum on Thursday, August 17th at 9:30 am.
Neva is survived by her sons, Russell (Karen), Mark (Pam), and Myron (Tisa); grandchildren, Rachelle (Don), Lacey (T.J.), Jace, Ashle (Kyle), Erica (Marty), Zack (Fe), and Brodi (Jenna); great-grandchildren, Colin, Camryn, Everitt, Bryce, Brady, J.J., Mason, Aiden, Helena, and Elise.
Neva was preceded in death by her parents, Andre J. and Douez Hebert St. Pierre, brothers, Nolan, Andrew, and Tony St. Pierre; sisters, Lorena Rousse, Bessie Rousse, Earline Doucet, Melva Griffin, Anna Gravois, Verna Dufrene, and Annabel Esponge.
Neva enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flowers. She was an avid cook and baker. Neva took joy in cooking for her family and friends, Neva was a hard worker and held several jobs during her career as a waitress and chef at Abel’s Restaurant, The Balcony, Erjie’s, LPSO Detention Center and S.H.R.M. Offshore Catering Service. She also enjoyed trawling with her sisters and brothers-in-law.
Neva will be missed by all, but her spirit will live on through her family and friend’s memories of her.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hill family.
