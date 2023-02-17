NICHOLAS LEONARD

Nicolas Leonard, 91, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Galliano, LA, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, Galliano, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galliano, LA with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Cathy Matherne (Kirk), Wendy Guidry (Joey Sr.) and Emelda Crosby (Ronald); son, Andrew Leonard; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Neva Leonard; daughter, Lisa Theriot; son, Dennis Leonard; grandson, Aaron Theriot; parents, Andrew and Angella Leonard; and sister, Emelda Leonard.
His favorite thing to do was dancing. He is probably dancing with Mom right now.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
