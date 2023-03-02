NOLA BRUCE

Nola Pitre Bruce, 90, a native of Galliano, LA and a resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cut Off, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery, Galliano, LA.
She is survived by her sons, Al Bruce (Jackie) and Ray Bruce; daughter, June Bruce; grandchildren, Robbie Bruce and Ross Bruce and great grandchildren, Dustin Hebert, Averi Taylor, Seth Hebert, Alyssa Bruce, Jake Bruce and Milli Bruce.
She was preceded on death by her husband, Paul Bruce; parents, Fedless and Loridia Pitre; brothers, Clifton Pitre and Jefferson Pitre and sisters, Elvida Dufrene and Willamae Duet.
In lieu of flowers donations can be given to The American Cancer Society.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
