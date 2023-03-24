NOLAN LEBLANC

Nolan Joseph LeBlanc, 94, a native of Lockport and resident of Galliano and more recently Lafayette, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano on Tuesday, March 28 at 9:00 a.m. until his mass of Catholic burial at 11:00 a.m.
Pastor Peter Tai Le of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.
Nolan lived for his family. Nolan grew up the oldest son of twelve children and immediately was a guide for his younger siblings. He joined the Navy at the age of 18, served on the USS President Adams and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal for his service. After the military he became a riverboat pilot which was not only a career, but his passion. Simply put, he loved being on the water.
He then met the love of his life Flavia. Later in life they had a boat business wherein he was the captain of the Bayou King and Bayou Queen. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and hunting with family and friends. Nolan never met a stranger and was an expert conversationalist and storyteller. Even in the latter years of his life people were enthralled by the stories of his long and full life.
He is survived by his children, Faye Galjour and husband Kim, Gaye Kamyar and husband Amin, M.D.; grandchildren, Wesley Galjour and wife Lindsey, Leyla Kamyar, Cyrus Kamyar and Roya Kamyar; great-grandchildren, Pierce Galjour and Vaughn Galjour; sisters, Genevieve Pitre, Laurella Miller, Normalie Doucet, Mary Ann Champagne (Hubert), Elaine Domangue (Jimmy); brother Walter LeBlanc (Alice); brothers-in-law, Anson Toups (Ruth) and Raymond; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Florestine Guidry LeBlanc; brothers, Clyde LeBlanc, Malcolm LeBlanc, Roland LeBlanc and Surgin LeBlanc; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Remie Jr. and Octavie Toups; sisters-in-law, Mabel Gisclair and Rosalie Toups and brothers-in-law Ervis Doucet, Ted Gisclair, Richard Miller, and James Pitre.
The family would like to thank The Blake, senior living, in Lafayette where he last resided.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to your charity of choice.
Falgout Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.