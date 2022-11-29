NOLIS CHERAMIE

Nolis J. Cheramie, 91 a native of Cut Off, La. and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow, La. from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery.
Nolis is survived by his wife, Leona Naquin Cheramie; children, Reverend Lonnie Cheramie, and Teresa Cheramie Griffin (Jerry); grandchildren, Alissa Allemand (John), and Kristin Hymel (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Alexis Dufrene and Colette Hymel; step-children, Joyce Dufrene, Ray Dantin, Debbie Wingfield, and Tammy Pellergrin; 7 step-grandchildren; 24 step-great-grandchildren; and 7 step-great-great grandchildren.
Nolis was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Earline Leonard Cheramie; son, David Cheramie; parents, Euzebe and Theresa Eymard Cheramie; brothers, Sylvest, Orleans, Bievenue and Linzie Cheramie; sisters, Selveda Plaisance and Elveda Duet; step-great-grandchild, Alleah Rose Smith.
Nolis was a U.S. Korean Army Veteran, American Legion “Anthony N. Griffin” Post 259, K of C Council 9000, Our Lady of Prompt Succor Holy Name Society, a Eucharist Minister, youth Minister and past director of the Catholic Community Center.
Nolis retired from Schlumberger after working 25+ years, post retirement he worked for Lafourche Parish Sheriff Office as a crossing guard.
