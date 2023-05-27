NORMA CHERAMIE

Norma Jambon Cheramie, 83, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Golden Meadow, LA with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond “Frip” Cheramie; son, Lane Cheramie (Jackie); daughters, Stacey Danos, Gaye Cherame and Nicol Dufrene (Troy); grandchildren, Robert Cheramie, Myles Cheramie (Tara), Jaden Danos (Lainey), Alexis Guidry (companion, Bryce Pitre), Alaina Guidry (fiancé, Austin Adams); Beth Felarise (Ramsey) and Brooke Dufrene (Jake Galjour); great grandchildren; Caroline and James Cheramie, Conner, Ryelee, Belle and Casey Felarise; and brother, Nick Jambon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Menton and Julia Jambon; infant baby Cheramie; daughter-in-law, Marie Cheramie; son-in-law, Emmett Danos; great grandson, Rage Felarise; in-laws, Rudolph and Rose Cheramie; brothers, Jack and Pete Jambon.
Norma enjoyed sewing, cooking, studying Cajun history and reading. She was proud to have the oldest open beauty shop in Golden Meadow for 62 years, known as Norma’s Lady Fair. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
