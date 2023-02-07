NORMAN BRUCE

Norman A. Bruce, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at the age of 87.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, February, 11th, 2023 from 10:00 until service time. Funeral Services will begin at 12 noon with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Mr. Norman is survived by his children, Christopher (Noma) Bruce, Chad (Inga) Bruce, and Christie Bruce Pitre; 8 grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
Mr. Bruce was preceded in death by grandchild; first wife: Adeline Hebert Bruce; companion: Genevieve Melancon; parents: Adrian and Jeane Lefort Bruce; and brother: Woodrow, Paul, Irvin, and Roy Bruce.
He was a boat captain throughout his life, both for work and recreation, captaining supply boats, trawlers, and his fishing boat; he always loved being out on the water.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
