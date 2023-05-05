NORMAN CHIASSON

Norman A. Chiasson, 89, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Visitation will be held at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA on Tuesday, May 9thfrom 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery, Lockport, LA.
Norman is survived by his children, Charlene Foret (companion: Evans Plaisance), Chris Chiasson (Barbara), Patti Callais and Dawn Cheramie (Steve);grandchildren, Clay (Amanda), Jada (Andrew), Bryce, Kain, Lindsay (Mark), Morgan, Kallie (Nick), Jace (Courtney), Nicole (Kevin) and Steven (Alicia); great grandchildren, Lane, Cameron, Mason, Liam, Lakyn, Eli, Weslyn, Jaydon, Jack, Abbigale and Annelise; sisters, Lottie Adams, Verlin Pitre and Nelda Iver (Wayne).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Rose A. Chiasson; parents, Vital and Justilia Chiasson; brothers, Lester and Manton Chiasson and sister, Vesta Curole.
Norman, known as Pop to not only family but friends, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He loved taking care of his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chiasson family.
