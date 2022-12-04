NORMAN GUIDRY

Norman Joseph Guidry, age 90, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 10:55 p.m. He was a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. with burial following in Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano.
Norman is survived by his wife of 9 years, Patricia Esteban Partida Guidry; sons, Artie J. Guidry and wife, Brenda, Wade A. Guidry and wife, Anita, and Leonard J. Guidry; daughter, Brenda Guidry Boudoin and husband, Johnny; daughter-in-law, Patty D. Guidry; stepdaughters, Guadalupe “Monse” Vaughn and husband, Phillip, and Guadalupe “ Wendy” Molero and husband, Miles; sister-in-law, Mary Guidry; sisters, Corine Courville, and Mary Evans and husband, James; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Norman was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Betty C. Guidry; son, Bradley J. Guidry; great-grandson, Jacob M. Guidry; parents, Harris Joseph Sr. and Esoline Anselmi Guidry; brothers, Harris Guidry Jr. and wife, Annie “Tina”, Reilly Guidry Sr., and Victor Guidry; sister, Rose Rodrigue and husband, Dudley; brother-in-law, George Courville.
Captain Norman spent many years on the water starting at a very young age. He worked all over the world and ended his career doing sea trials of USCG and Navy vessels built by Bollinger Shipyards. He loved spending time with his family, gardening, doing carpentry work and fishing.
Samart Funeral Home is honored to serve the Guidry family.
