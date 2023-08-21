PATRICIA HUTH

Patricia Ann Cheramie Huth, 73, a native and a resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
The last of six children born to Andrew and Theresa Cheramie, Patricia (affectionately known as “Aunt Pat”) was always considered to be the baby of the family.
She was a graduate of Nicholls State University and was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. As a school teacher at both Cut Off and Galliano Elementary, she helped to educate some of the young people on Bayou Lafourche.
No matter what the circumstances, “Aunt Pat” was always there for us with a smile and a hug, trying to make us feel a little better throughout our day. She was always a caretaker and devoted many years to taking care of her mother, Theresa, and her Aunt Edith and Uncle Elie.
It wasn’t until many years later that she met “Bob” and decided to get married, giving her a second happy chapter in her life. Along with their old dog Charlie, they settled into their life together. They always looked forward to those weekends when they could get on the road and get away to the coast.
And as always, we wish to remember her with her happy outlook and encouraging smile that got the rest of us through some of our own dark days.
Patricia is survived by her devoted husband, Robert “Bob” L. Huth; her brother, Teddy Cheramie; sisters, Annette Cheramie Leloup and Carolyn Cheramie LaPlante; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Theresa Galjour Cheramie; sister, Betsy Cheramie Ayo; and brother, Russel Cheramie.
Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation and Memorial Services on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, 3838 LA Hwy 1, Raceland, LA 70394 from 12:00 Noon until time of service. Memorial Services will begin at 1:00PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cheramie-Huth Family.
