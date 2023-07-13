PATRICK BOUDREAUX

Patrick J. Boudreaux, 62, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, of Lockport, on Friday, July 14th starting 10 a.m. until noon.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 43 years, Velma B. Boudreaux; daughters, Katie Lynn Boudreaux and Krystal B. Giddix (Devan); granddaughter, Lane Giddix; brothers, Lyies “Boy Boy” Lyons Jr, Lee “BB” Lyons and Allen “Peanut” Boudreaux Sr.; sister, Pearlie Bratton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse J. Boudreaux and Vivian Domingue Boudreaux; brothers, Nolan Dupre, Hubert Lyons, Wilson Lyons, Harold Lyons, Glenn “Cookie” Boudreaux; sisters, Betty Ann Creppel and Gertie Hall and his canine companion, Bronx.
Patrick served as the Union President at the Valentine Paper mill where he worked for 30 years. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Breakers, LSU and the Pelicans.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boudreaux family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.