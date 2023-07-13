PATRICK BOUDREAUX

Patrick J. Boudreaux, 62, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, of Lockport, on Friday, July 14th starting 10 a.m. until noon.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 43 years, Velma B. Boudreaux; daughters, Katie Lynn Boudreaux and Krystal B. Giddix (Devan); granddaughter, Lane Giddix; brothers, Lyies “Boy Boy” Lyons Jr, Lee “BB” Lyons and Allen “Peanut” Boudreaux Sr.; sister, Pearlie Bratton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse J. Boudreaux and Vivian Domingue Boudreaux; brothers, Nolan Dupre, Hubert Lyons, Wilson Lyons, Harold Lyons, Glenn “Cookie” Boudreaux; sisters, Betty Ann Creppel and Gertie Hall and his canine companion, Bronx.

Patrick served as the Union President at the Valentine Paper mill where he worked for 30 years. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Breakers, LSU and the Pelicans.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boudreaux family.

                                     

                                                                         

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments