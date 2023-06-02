PATRICK MATHERNE

Patrick Lee Matherne, 72 year old, resident of Larose and native of Golden Meadow passed away on May 30. 

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Faye Ann Faulk; daughter, Brooke Huddleston; and granddaughter, Eleanor Klienpeter; daughter, Kari Boudreaux; son in law, Michael Boudreaux; and grandson, Cullen; sisters, Christine Hohenssee (Wink), Trudy Shanniger; and brother, Perry Matherne. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Gertrude Cheramie Matherne; and brother, Zane Matherne.

A memorial mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose on June 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. 

He donated his body to Tulane Medical University.

