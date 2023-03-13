PEARL BELLANGER

Pearl Callais Bellanger, 99, a native and resident of Golden Meadow passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Thursday, March 16th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Jacqueline Plaisance (Tom) Hassell, Maloy (Phil) Guilbeau, Luke Varon (Ezella) Bellanger, Jr., and Connie (Lanny) Castagnetta; grandchildren, Curtis, Jr., David, Tracy, Brandi, Kelli, Kyle, Luke, III, Jessica, Mia, Travis, Tony, Jonathan, Eric, and Lucas; 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Velma Callais Rogers; son-in-law, Curtis (Martha) Bruce, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Luke Varon Bellanger, Sr.; parents, Onezime and Clara Callais; daughter, Evelyn Bruce; granddaughter, Michele; great-grandson, Parker; brothers, Abdon Callais, Fornest Callais, Weber Callais, Joseph Callais, and Harris Callais; sister, Inez Gisclair.
Pearl was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to play cards, read, and cook.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
