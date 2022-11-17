PEARL SHADELL

Pearl Esther Verdin Shadell, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 12:02 p.m. She was a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Monday, November 21, 2022 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Golden Meadow.
Pearl is survived by her husband of 29 years, Leroy J. Shadell Jr.; parents, Adam N. Verdin and Betty Matherne Ford; sons, Derrick Cupp (Chasity), Brek Cupp Sr. (Kasey), Leroy A. Shadell, and Lionel Shadell; brothers, Eric Verdin Sr. (Shana), Adam Verdin Sr. (Sandra), Edward Verdin (Desira), Justillien Verdin, and Rocky Guidry (Liz); sisters, Rebecca Verdin, Julienne Toups (Clark Jr.), and Donna Poche (C.J.); and grandchildren, Kaylee Cupp, Kayden Cupp, Fraya Shadell, Kyzer Shadell, and Brek Cupp Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pearl was preceded in death by her step-parents, Anabelle G. Verdin and David W. Ford; brothers, Wayne Verdin, Dale Shadell Sr., and Leffrey Duet; nephew, Eric Verdin Jr.; and niece, Lexie Jane Verdin.
Falgout Funeral is honored to serve the Shadell family.
