PEARLY CHERAMIE

Pearly Rita Cheramie, 93, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 7th from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
Pearly is survived by her children, Sarah Lee (Butch) Terrebonne, Claudette (Hebert) Billiot, Russell (Belinda) Cheramie; grandchildren, Selena, Beth (Mark), Donavon (Mirta), Sunshine, Jaimi (Robby), Melodi (Sal), Dina, Robin (PJ); grandchildren, Joshua, Dalton and Brooke, Aden, Braylee, Gracee and Sophee, Bentlee, Dawson and Greyson; great-great-grandchild, Zoey; sisters, Mary Delgrandile and Sally Deroche; son-in-law, Jack Kiff and daughter-in-law, Joan Cheramie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cloudet Cheramie; parents, Freddie and Esperie Toups Cheramie; son, Daniel Cheramie; daughter, Laura Kief; son-in-law, Dennis Terrebonne; sisters, Willie Mae Melancon and Lorina Baldo; brothers, Stanley, Antoine and Larry Cheramie.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
