PEGGY WILLIAMS

Peggy B. Williams, 72, a native of Lafourche and a resident of Cut Off passed away on Sunday, May 21st, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, May 26th, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off from 10:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Peggy is survived by her husband of 52 (almost 53): Donnie “T-Boy” Williams; children: Monica (Taeger) Gisclair and Tate (Tanzie) Williams; grandchildren: Justin (Fallon), Isaac, and Noah Callais, Seth, Sarah, and Sierra Williams; step grandchildren: Maggie, Camryn, and Holden Gisclair, and Wilson (Kristy) Theriot; step great grandchildren: Colt Theriot; and brother: Dale Bouffanie.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death: step grandchild: Terry Hunter, III; parents: Noles and Mazie G. Bouffanie; and sister: Lynn Lefort.
Peggy enjoyed cross stitching, crocheting and spending time with her family. She was a member of TOPS for over 28 years, a Para Professional for many years with the PASS Program and a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Her family would like to thank Haydel Hospice’s staff and Dr. Amanda Rogers for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Mrs. Peggy’s name to Catholic Community Center in Galliano at PO Box 458, Galliano, LA 70354.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
